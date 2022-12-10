Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $273.39

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.39 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 292.75 ($3.57). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 292.75 ($3.57), with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £637.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,022.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.