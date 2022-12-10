Dai (DAI) Trading Up 0% This Week

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and $103.37 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,870,282,684 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

