Cronos Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $20.67 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00078850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00057531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025429 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

