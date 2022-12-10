Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.85. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 4,070 shares traded.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $571,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

