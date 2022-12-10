Contrasting Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) & Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and Rubius Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 6.93 -$58.37 million ($0.35) -3.86 Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$196.55 million ($2.38) -0.07

Ocugen has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -67.83% -59.94% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -165.63% -74.93%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ocugen and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ocugen and Rubius Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ocugen currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,930.30%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocugen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocugen beats Rubius Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

