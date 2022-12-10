Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 56.06. 47,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.32. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 37.75 and a twelve month high of 65.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of 51.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

