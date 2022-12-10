Connors Investor Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $483.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $496.22 and its 200-day moving average is $500.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.88.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.