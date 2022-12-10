Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,565 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 385.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.