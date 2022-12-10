CME Group Inc. (CME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25.

CME Group has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $178.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CME Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

