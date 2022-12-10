Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

