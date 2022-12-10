Chromia Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.73 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $69.83 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $954.24 or 0.05550699 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00506204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.64 or 0.30257318 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

