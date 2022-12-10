Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 66,715 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,715 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises 1.5% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $54,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $132.99.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

