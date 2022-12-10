Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 157,144 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Melius started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

AAL opened at $13.53 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

