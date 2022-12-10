Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 5.8% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $206,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $320.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.29. The stock has a market cap of $328.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

