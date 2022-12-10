Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 26,858 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

