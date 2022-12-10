Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Clorox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average is $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

