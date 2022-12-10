Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Acquires 7,149 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $318,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.9% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $174.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $196.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

