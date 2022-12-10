Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after buying an additional 357,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,028,000 after buying an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

