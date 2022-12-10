Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $84,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $141.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

