Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $76,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,274,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

