Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $76,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

