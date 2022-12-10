Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Amcor by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Trading Down 0.5 %

AMCR opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,280,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.