Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

CVX opened at $168.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

