Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 3.2 %

CVX opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average of $162.59.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.84.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

