Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.23

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.23 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.55 ($0.13). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 28,647 shares changing hands.

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87. The company has a market cap of £75.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chaarat Gold

In related news, insider Martin Andersson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,267.77). Insiders have purchased 429,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,749,314 over the last 90 days.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.