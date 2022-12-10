CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612,918 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $335.41 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

