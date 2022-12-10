CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,796,779 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,796,779 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $75.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

