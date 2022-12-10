CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,104 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

