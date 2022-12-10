CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240,514 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Clorox by 24.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,558,000 after buying an additional 55,412 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Clorox by 618.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Clorox by 29.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Clorox by 345.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.58. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

