CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 969,794 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

