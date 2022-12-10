CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632,008 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 109,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $52.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23.

