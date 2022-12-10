CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491,639 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,099,000 after buying an additional 958,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,381,000 after buying an additional 956,502 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $77.55 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

