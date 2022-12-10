CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504,912 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $45.87 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

