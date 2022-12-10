CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $126.21

Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.21 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.52). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.55), with a volume of 1,787,243 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CentralNic Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The company has a market cap of £378.14 million and a PE ratio of 4,366.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

About CentralNic Group

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Max Royde acquired 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £9,721.11 ($11,853.57). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 760,436 shares of company stock worth $99,307,689.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

