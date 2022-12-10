CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.99 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $76.61 million and $22.99 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010778 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00048895 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020908 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00239828 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09473845 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $21,361,455.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

