carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.85

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and traded as high as $30.39. carsales.com shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 2,486 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.
