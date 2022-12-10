Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3,492.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

