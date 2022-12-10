Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $9.24. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.47) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.47) to €19.10 ($20.11) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($17.89) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.