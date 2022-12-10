BTS Chain (BTSC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $885.75

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One BTS Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded up 19% against the US dollar. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $885.75 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTS Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTS Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.