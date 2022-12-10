Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,932,296. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.