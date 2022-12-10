BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $706.95 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $933.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $658.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

