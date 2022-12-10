BitDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.20 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $916.24 million and $5.20 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

