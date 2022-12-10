Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $6.06. Barloworld shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 164 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

