Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $252.78 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,283,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,729 shares during the period. Pegasystems accounts for about 9.2% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 6.45% of Pegasystems worth $252,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 894.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Highside Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 73.8% in the second quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 218,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 92,897 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.4 %

PEGA opened at $35.74 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 33.73%. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.