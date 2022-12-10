Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,178,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $46,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Bank OZK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Bank OZK by 18.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

OZK stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

