Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,211 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

