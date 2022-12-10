B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases 743,504 Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,346,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,504 shares during the quarter. Sequans Communications accounts for about 5.6% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sequans Communications worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 7.5% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 29.6% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $3,369,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

