AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 260,639 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after buying an additional 148,749 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

