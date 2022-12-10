Augean (LON:AUG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $371.00

Shares of Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.52) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.52). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.52), with a volume of 20,871 shares.
Augean Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a P/E ratio of 26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 371 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.