Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,179 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Astronics worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Astronics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the second quarter worth about $387,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Astronics Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $14.87.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $131.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
